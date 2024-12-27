AEW Rampage lineup: The final episode on TNT

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Anthony Bowens in a non-title match

-AEW Tag Team Champions “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy in action

-Thunder Rosa vs. Leila Grey

-Nick Wayne vs. Hook

Powell’s POV: This is expected to be the final edition of Rampage, although Tony Khan has left the door open to the show being picked up by another network. Rampage was taped on Sunday in New York, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom. Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.