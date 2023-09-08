WWE in India, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE and NXT live events, Raven, Lodi, the Batten Twins, David Arquette, Rebel, Sean O’Haire, Timothy Well

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE is in Hyderabad, India at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium today with the Superstar Spectacle. The event includes the first live event appearance for John Cena in India. Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, Jinder Mahal, Veer, Sanga, Drew McIntyre, Natalya, and Matt Riddle are also advertised. Becky Lynch announced that she was not allowed to travel to India due to having a small tear in her passport. We are looking for a report or basic results from the event. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. The show includes Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Indianapolis, Indiana at Indiana Farmers Coliseum and includes a pair of Grand Slam tournament quarterfinal matches. New contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on Fridays or Saturdays.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The show includes the semifinals of the Grand Slam tournament. Join me for my live review of Collision beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Sebring, Florida at Alan Jay Arena tonight. NXT does not list lineups for their live events.

-NXT is in Melbourne, Florida at the Melbourne Auditorium on Saturday.

-WWE is in Uniondale, New York at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor in a street fight, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, and AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa.

-WWE is in Charlottesville, Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday with the following advertised lineup: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor in a street fight, LA Knight vs. Austin Theory, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa, and Ricochet vs. Karrion Kross.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brad and Bart Batten are 65.

-Raven (Scott Levy) is 59.

-Lodi (Brad Cain) is 53.

-Former WCW Champion David Arquette is 52.

-Rebel (a/k/a Tanea Brooks) is 45.

-The late Timothy Well (Timothy Alan Smith) was born on September 8, 1961. He died at age 55 on January 9, 2017 due to kidney failure.

-Sean O’Haire (Sean Haire) took his own life at age 43 on September 8, 2014.