Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Reviews of Ice Williams vs. Jack Cartwheel in a WWE ID showcase match, Zachary Wentz vs. Jimmy Lloyd, Rich Swann vs. Lince Dorado

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just one or two matches from each show that interest me. The reality is I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

Combat Zone Wrestling, “Cage of Death XXII,” Atlantic City, N.J., Dec. 21, 2024 (IWTV)

No, I have no interest in the death matches, but there are some other matches on the show that caught my eye. Wow there are only maybe 150 fans watching; I thought this was a big event for CZW. I will point out how far away the guardrails (and thus, the fans!) are away from the ring. Good call. This show undoubtedly has a lot of flying debris, so protect the consumers.

Rich Swann vs. Lince Dorado. This match was early in the show but the mat was already stained with blood. Gross, but it’s what these fans came for. Dorado wears his Hugh Hefner-style robe to the ring. Swann’s “All Night Long” entrance to Lionel Richie just keeps going and going; I’ve noted in his other recent matches that his hair is cut really short and it feels like he’s dropped some muscle mass, too, but he looks good. A commentator pointed out this is a rematch from the WWE “Cruiserweight Classic.” Standing switches to open and good mat reversals. A test of strength turned into a dance-off at 4:00. Swann hit a huracanrana. They missed dropkicks and had a standoff and got a “both these guys!” chant.

Dorado hit an Asai Moonsault on the floor. In the ring, he hit a backbreaker over his knee at 6:30, then a powerslam for a nearfall. Swann hit a rolling clothesline and fired up. They went to the floor, where Swann leapt off a two-foot-tall stage and hit a huracanrana at 9:00. (Hardwood floor; you gotta have trust in your dance partner to do that!) Rich was in charge as they got back into the ring, and he hit two Buzzsaw Kicks to the head. Dorado snapped off a huracanrana, then a Lethal Injection, then a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 11:30. Dorado went for a moonsault, but Swann got his feet up to block it. Swann nailed a brainbuster, then an Ace Austin-style Fold (overhead neckbreaker), and they were both down.

They traded punches while on their knees, then slaps and chops while on their feet. Dorado hit a superkick; Swann hit a Mafia Kick; Dorado hit a Poison Rana; Swann hit one; Dorado hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 14:00. Great sequence! Swann hit a Frankensteiner. Dorado went for a second Lethal Injection, but Swann avoided it. Swann hit a Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall. They hit stereo spin kicks to the head and both fell to the mat. Dorado hit a springboard Frankensteiner! Swann hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Swann nailed a 450-Splash and scored the pin. That was impressive; these two had a very good match in front of a small crowd. They hugged.

Rich Swann defeated Lince Dorado at 17:10.

* WWE ID prospect Marcus Mathers hopped in the ring and confronted Swann. “I was told if you want something in this life, go get it. And Rich Swann is all I want,” Marcus said. Swann told him he “hopes he’s ready to go all night long.” They shook hands; no punches thrown.

Eran Ashe vs. Kenta vs. Deseann Pratt for the CZW Title. Kenta came out first and got a nice pop. My first time seeing these other two. Pratt is a Black man with good size and he wore an NBA jersey to the ring. Ashe is a bald, heavyset Black man; he might be 300-325 pounds. Kenta hit some spin kicks to Ashe’s thighs. Ashe hit an enzuigiri at 1:30. They all fought to ringside. Ashe missed a senton and landed hard on the wood floor. Kenta and Pratt fought into the crowd and the cameras didn’t follow them well. In the ring, Pratt hit a kneedrop on Kenta for a nearfall at 5:30. Ashe got in and flattened both of them with a massive senton, and that popped the commentators.

Kenta and Pratt worked together to hit a double powerbomb out of the corner at 7:30. Of course, they began trading forearm strikes. Ashe got both guys on his shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop. Impressive strength from the big guy. Kenta nailed a Helluva Kick on Ashe and a basement dropkick to his face, and Ashe was pressed against Pratt, who was tied in the Tree of Woe. Kenta tried to get a Go To Sleep but couldn’t lift Ashe. Griffin McCoy appeared on the apron and distracted Kenta! Ashe immediately hit a flipping powerbomb move and pinned Kenta! I didn’t expect Kenta to take the pin in this one!

Eran Ashe defeated Kenta and Deseann Pratt to retain the CZW Title at 10:16.

Sean Henderson Presents, “Answer The Challenge,” Dec. 21, 2024 (IWTV)

I recently reviewed a show from this building. It’s long and narrow, with no seating on one side of the ring; pretty much everyone is seated across from the hard camera.

Zack Wentz vs. Jimmy Lloyd. They actually opted to open the show with this; I thought it might be the main event. Basic standing switches to open. Wentz hit a springboard twisting crossbody block at 1:30. Lloyd hit a cheap shot forearm strike and grounded Wentz. He hit a superkick for a nearfall at 4:00. Wentz hit a running knee in the corner and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall, then a doublestomp on the back at 5:30. Jimmy shook the ropes to cause Wentz to fall from the corner. Zack hit a handspring-back-spin kick, then a snapmare driver for a nearfall. Jimmy hit a low blow uppercut, then a Radio Silence flying legdrop for the tainted pin! Good action for the time given; they got a lot in for a match this short.

Jimmy Lloyd defeated Zack Wentz at 6:50.

Cole Radrick vs. Diego Hill. This was the co-main event. I’m a huge fan of Diego Hill. The commentators noted that Radrick has slimmed down (I have pointed this out a lot; he lost a lot while recovering from a foot injury.) Diego immediately tied up the left arm. Diego kicked out the left elbow and hit a basement dropkick at 2:00. Cole hit a clothesline to the back of the head for a nearfall, then some Yes Kicks to the chest. Diego hit a handspring-back-spin kick for a nearfall. Radrick hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 4:00. He hit some chops and stayed in charge. Diego nailed a spin kick to the head that sent Cole to the floor to regroup.

Diego hit a flip dive through the ropes at 6:30 but HIll landed HARD on the back of his head. The ref checked on him and called for the bell. The crowd was quiet as he was checked on. This was scary. NOTE: Diego wrote me back on Twitter/X the next day to say he’s okay. Good.

Cole Radrick vs. Diego Hill went to a no contest at 7:10.

Future Stars of Westling, “Seasons Beatings,” Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 21, 2024 (Triller+)

This show was back in their tiny training center; I’ve seen several shows from here. They have a nice entrance and video screen, and they have banners of past graduates like Jai Vidal, Hammerstone, Chris Bey, and Killer Kross. Lighting is okay, but the crowd is 100 or fewer.

Ice Williams vs. Jack Cartwheel in a WWE ID Showcase match. Yes, both guys are ID prospects. Williams is taller and clearly stronger; Jack is a tremendous high-flyer and one of my favorites to watch on the indy scene. Standing switches and a feeling-out process to open, and Jack did some cartwheels. Ice worked the left arm, and he mockingly did his own cartwheel at 5:00. Basic action — not bad, but not a lot to describe. Jack hit his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, then he clotheslined Ice to the floor. Jack nailed the Sasuke Special to the floor.

In the ring, Jack hit his Crucifix Diver for a nearfal at 10:30. Williams hit a sit-out powerbomb. Jack got a Magistral Cradle for a nearfall, and they traded roll-ups as this has picked up nicely. Jack got an O’Connor Roll for a nearfall, but Ice rolled through the move, got his own rollup, and pinned Cartwheel. Good action, but I had hoped this would be longer than this. Not a surprise Williams won this one in his own promotion.

Ice Williams defeated Jack Cartwheel at 12:43.

Femmes Fatales, “Hiver Rouge,” Quebec City, Canada, Dec. 14, 2024 (IWTV)

The lights were low and the crowd was maybe 250. The ring announcer spoke in French but we DO have English commentary.

Azaelle vs. Dani Leo vs. Zoe Sager vs. Midianne for the Femmes Fatales Championship. This was the main event of an all-women’s event. Sager is the short, blonde WWE ID prospect and the reason I tuned in. My first time seeing the other three. Redhead Midianne is the leader of a ‘mean girls’ faction dubbed “The Wicked Ones.” Leo wore red and she has long black hair. Sage wore blue with a splash of pink, and the commentator noted she has her ID contract, and she’s the babyface. Champion Azaelle came out last and she’s similar in size to Piper Niven. The referee kicked out “The Wicked Ones” before the bell! Midianne and Azaelle fought on the floor to open, so Sager dove onto them both. Sager hit a German Suplex in the ring on Midianne. Azaelle hit a double clothesline at 2:00.

Some awkward exchanges between Azaelle and Leo; the commentators did what they could to cover for it. Azaelle was pushed into Sager. The lead commentator noted how Sager is from western Canada and it was a big deal to have her in this eastern province. Azaelle hit a powerbomb on Midianne for a nearfall at 4:30. They did a tower spot from the corner with Sager crashing down from the top of the tower. Sager hit a clothesline on Midianne for a nearfall at 7:30, then a Lungblower on Leo for a nearfall. Leo hit the Sister Abigail swinging faceplant on Sager and pinned her at 7:57. I didn’t realize this was an elimination match! (Sager is clearly much, much better in the ring than any of these other three, so it’s disappointing she was out first.)

Azaelle hit a swinging uranage and pinned Leo at 9:07. Midianne jumped on Azaelle’s back, but Azaelle shrugged her off. Midianne tied her up on the mat and blew on a whistle, which was quite annoying! Azaelle hit a crossbody block for a nearfall. Midianne hit some buttbumps in the corner. Azaelle did the same to Midianne. Azaelle hit one more running buttbump and pinned Midianne. The Wicked Ones ran back into the ring and attacked Azaelle after the bell. Just being blunt… the match quality dropped off after Sager was pinned.

Azaelle defeated Zoe Sager, Midianne, and Dani Leo to retain the Femmes Fatales title at 13:32.

Expect the Unexpected, “Dial It Up,” Ridgefield Park, N.J., Dec. 1, 2024 (IWTV)

The crowd was maybe 150. The canvas is a plush red, almost pink.

“Contra” Ikuro Kwon and Janai Kai vs. “Gay Best Friends” B3cca and Aaron Rourke. This was third-to-last. I like that EtU is acknowledging an MLW heel faction here. The men opened and locked up. Janai entered and hit a deep armdrag and some kicks on WWE ID prospect Rourke. The Contra team hit front and back kicks on Rourke. B3cca got in, but Kai hit a series of kicks on her, too. Kwon tied up Aaron’s fingers while having a foot in the throat. Kwon kicked Rourke in the face. B3cca attacked Kwon from behind at 5:30 and stomped on him in the corner. Rourke hit a Meteora in the corner on Kwon. B3cca hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Rourke hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 8:00, as GBF kept Kwon grounded.

Rourke was flipped into B3cca in the corner. Janai got the hot tag at 10:00 and she unloaded some kicks on B3cca. Kai hit a modified uranage on B3cca for a nearfall. Contra hit a Chasing the Dragon spin kick-and-brainbuster combo on Rourke for a nearfall, but B3cca made the save. B3cca accidentally hit a flying forearm on the ref at 13:00! Kwon punched B3cca in the stomach. Kai nailed a kick on Rourke, and suddenly all five — including the ref! — were down. B3cca got a chair, but Kai blocked being hit. Kai grabbed the chair. The ref woke up, saw Kai holding the chair, and called for the bell! But she hadn’t even used it! B3cca and Kai brawled to the back.

B3cca and Aaron Rourke vs. Janai Kai and Ikuro Kwon was ruled a no contest at 14:10. (I had presumed a DQ win for GBF.)

Marcus Mathers vs. Brandon Kirk in a chain match for the Key to the East Title. This was the main event. WWE ID prospect Mathers is champion, but he’s smaller than Kirk, who is a deathmatch specialist. They were connected by their wrists to a 15-foot-long metal chain. They did a tug-of-war on the chain to open and brawled. Mathers dove through the ropes on him at 1:00, and they brawled at ringside. In the ring, Marcus hit a Mule Kick and got a nearfall. Kirk hit him with the chain and pushed the chain into Mathers’ mouth, and Brandon took control.

Marcus hit a second-rope missile dropkick at 7:00, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Marcus wrapped the chain around Kirk’s throat and choked him with it. Kirk hit a Michinoku Driver at 10:00 for a nearfall. Mathers hit a heel hook kick and a kip-up stunner at 12:00. Kirk hit a top-rope superplex, but Mathers immediately hit a brainbuster onto a board in the corner, and they were both down at 15:00. They traded blows while on their knees. Mathers hit a Death Valley Driver and they were both down again.

Kirk put the chain around Mathers’ neck and flipped him to the mat, then he hit a brainbuster and a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 19:00. Kirk hit the Psycho Driver for a believable nearfall. Gabriel Skye and Ikuro Kwon appeared at ringside, and they wanted Kirk to put Mathers away. Kirk set up multiple chairs in the ring. However, Mathers hit a DDT. Kwon reached in and grabbed Mathers. Mathers punched Kwon, then he hit a low blow on Kirk, then a fadeaway stunner. Mathers hit a flipping powerbomb onto the open chairs and scored the pin. Good brawl and it never got bloody or gross.

Marcus Mathers defeated Brandon Kirk to retain the Key to the East Title at 25:43.

The “Expected” faction jumped in the ring and attacked Mathers, but Kirk stopped them, so Kirk wound up fighting with his (now former!) teammates. Mike Santana ran in to make the save, and the heels bailed. Santana picked up the Key to the East title and stared at it, indicating he wants a title shot, but then he handed it back to Mathers. Yes, please, to that match!