NXT Level Up lineup: The card for tonight’s final episode (no spoilers)

December 27, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.

-Dante Chen holds a gauntlet match

-Wendy Choos, Lainey Reid, and Kali Armstrong vs. Carlee Bright, Kendal Grey, and Layla Diggs

Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams tonight at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning. John is wrapping up his run with Dot Net along with tonight’s show being the final edition of Level Up. Many thanks to John for his reviews and he knows the door is always open if he wants to return.

