NXT Level Up spoilers: Results of tonight’s finale (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show. The results are courtesy of PWInsider.com.

-Carlee Bright, Kendal Grey, and Layla Diggs defeated Kali Armstrong, Lainey Reid, and Wendy Choo

-Dante Chen won a gauntlet match over Keanu Carver, Harlem Lewis, and Kale Dixon

Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams tonight at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning. John is wrapping up his run with Dot Net along with tonight’s show being the final edition of Level Up. Many thanks to John for his reviews and he knows the door is always open if he wants to return somewhere down the road.