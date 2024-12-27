AEW Worlds End, WWE Smackdown, final editions of AEW Rampage and NXT Level Up, WWE Holiday Tour (reports needed), Bill Eadie, Bart Gunn, Bill Goldberg, Claudio Castagnoli, Zelina Vega, Chyna

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW World End pay-per-view will be held Saturday in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena. The show is headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page vs. Jay White in a four-way for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown is live from Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. This is the final show of 2024 and the end of Smackdown’s two-hour era. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The final AEW Rampage on TNT airs tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Sunday in New York, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-The final NXT Level Up streams tonight on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning. Many thanks to John for covering Level Up.

-There is no AEW Collision episode this week due to the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. The first Collision of 2025 will be held next Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Coliseum.

We are looking for reports from all of the WWE holiday tour live events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena tonight with the following advertised lineup: Gunther vs. Damian Priest in a cage match for the World Heavyweight Championship, Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn in a best of three falls match for the Intercontinental Championship, Liv Moran vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship. CM Punk, Seth Rollins, The Wyatt Sicks, and Dominik Mysterio are all advertised.

-WWE is in Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: Gunther vs. Damian Priest in a cage match for the World Heavyweight Championship, Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn in a best of three falls match for the Intercontinental Championship, Liv Moran vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship. CM Punk, Seth Rollins, the Wyatt Sicks, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio are also advertised.

-WWE is in Orlando, Florida at Kia Center on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a cage match for the WWE Championship, The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a street fight, Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship, “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “A-Town Down Under” Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in a four-way for the WWE Tag Team Titles, Bianca Belair and Michin vs. Pure Fusion Collective. Tiffany Stratton, Bayley, and Tama Tonga are also advertised. Comically, the host venue website mistakenly lists the Usos vs. Sikoa and Fatu as a “Jacksonville” street fight. Oops.

-WWE is in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena on Sunday. The lineup on the host venue’s website is dated in that it lists the injured Bronson Reed in the main event against Seth Rollins. If the weekend live events are any indication, the show will likely feature the following matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a cage match for the WWE Championship, The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a street fight, Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship, “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in a four-way for the WWE Tag Team Titles, Bianca Belair and Michin vs. Pure Fusion Collective. Tiffany Stratton, Bayley, and Tama Tonga are also advertised.

-WWE is in Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center on Sunday with the following advertised lineup: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a cage match for the WWE Championship, and Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship are the only matches listed on the host venue’s website. One can only assume that the show will also include The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a street fight, “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “A-Town Down Under” Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in a four-way for the WWE Tag Team Titles, Bianca Belair and Michin vs. Pure Fusion Collective. Plus, Tiffany Stratton, Bayley, and Tama Tonga are also likely to appear.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bill Eadie is 77. He worked as Demolition Ax and Masked Superstar.

-Bart Gunn (Michael Polchlopek) is 59.

-Bill Goldberg is 58.

-Claudio Castagnoli is 44.

-Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) is 34.

-The late Chyna (Joanie Lauer) was born on December 27, 1969. She died at age 46 of an overdose of alcohol and prescription drugs on April 20, 2016.

-The late Jerry Tuite was born on December 27, 1966. Tuite, who worked as The Wall and Malice, died of a heart attack at age 36 on December 6, 2003.