AEW Dynamite preview: The early card for the Double Or Nothing fallout show in Los Angeles

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Christian Cage, and Matt Hardy vs. Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson

Powell’s POV: AEW pulled Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy from the now eight-man tag match. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Los Vegas, California at The Forum (Friday’s Rampage will be live from Ontario, California). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).