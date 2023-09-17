What's happening...

Jade Cargill reportedly set to be at the WWE Performance Center

September 17, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jade Cargill is scheduled to be at the WWE Performance Center this week. Mike Johnson’s report at PWInsider.com adds that Cargill’s contract with AEW is believed to have expired.

Powell’s POV: Although there’s been no indication that Cargill has officially signed with WWE, things seem to be headed in that direction if it hasn’t happened already. If Cargill ends up in WWE, it will be interesting to see how much time she spends at the Performance Center and whether she appears on NXT television or goes straight to the main roster.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Pablo September 17, 2023 @ 12:46 pm

    This makes a lot of sense out of Becky being in NXT right now. Could be a helluva feud.

