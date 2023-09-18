WWE Raw in Salt Lake City (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Blue Panther, Bill Irwin, Jim Cornette, Daniel Garcia, Masahiro Chono, Cruz Del Toro, Kiera Hogan, DC Drake, Phil Lafon, Richard Slinger, Sensei, John Tolos, Billy Robinson, Bobby Heenan, Dick Brower

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center. The show includes Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Salt Lake City, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in New York, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Glendale, Arizona, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Grand Rapids, Michigan. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Blue Panther (Genaro Vazquez Nevarez) is 63 today.

-The late John Tolos was born on September 18, 1930. He died of kidney failure at age 78 on May 28, 2009.

-The late Billy Robinson was born September 18, 1938. He died at age 75 on March 3, 2014.

-Bill “The Goon” Irwin turned 69 on Sunday.

-Jim Cornette turned 62 on Sunday.

-Masahiro Chono turned 60 on Sunday.

-Daniel Garcia turned 25 on Sunday.

-The late “Bulldog” Dick Brower was born on September 17, 1933. He died on September 15, 1997 at age 63 following complications from hip surgery.

-The late Bobby Heenan died of organ failure at age 72 on September 17, 2017.

-Don “DC” Drake turned 66 on Saturday.

-Phil Lafon turned 62 on Saturday.

-Richard Slinger (Richard Aslinger) turned 52 on Saturday.

-Sensei is turned 45 on Saturday.

-Cruz Del Toro (Raul Mendoza) turned 32 on Saturday.

-Kiera Hogan turned 29 on Saturday.