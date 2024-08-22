AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s All In go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments were taped for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett

-Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron

-Jay Lethal vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway vs. Kid Lykos II and Nina Samuels

-Big Bill vs. Hook

-Jeff Jarrett vs. Ariya Daivari

-Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti for a spot in the four-way London Ladders match for the AEW Trios Titles at AEW All In

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).