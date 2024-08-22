ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Mark Briscoe vs. The Beast Mortos for the ROH Championship

-Dustin Rhodes, Ross Von Erich, Marshall Von Erich, and Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver in an eight-man tag match

-Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Brian Cage vs. Atlantis Jr., Serpentico, and Fuego Del Sol

-Aaron Solo vs. Angelico in a Pure Rules match

-EJ Nduka in action

-Trish Adora in action

-Komander in action

-MxM Collection in action

-Abadon in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).