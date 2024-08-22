What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

August 22, 2024

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy vs. Moose and JDC

-Matt Cardona, Steph De Lander, and a mystery partner vs. PCO, Rhino, and Xia Brookside

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Kushida vs. Hammerstone in an Ultimate X qualifier

-Laredo Kid vs. Bhupinder Gujar vs. Jai Vidal in an Ultimate X qualifier

-Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Charlie Dempsey

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.