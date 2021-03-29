CategoriesWWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued on Monday to promote that A&E’s WWE documentaries will be available at select drive-in locations.

New York, NY—March 29, 2021 —A&E Network and WWE® are bringing the stories of some of the most memorable WWE Legends straight to fans across America with a six-city, sneak peek, drive-in screening event. In each city, fans will enjoy exclusive early previews of select “Biography” films and will be eligible for special giveaways. Fans can RSVP to the free screening in their city at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/aampe-network-and-wwe-studios-32853200789.

With unprecedented access to WWE’s archive, the eight original two-hour documentaries under the award-winning “Biography” banner showcase the stories behind some of the most memorable WWE Superstars of all time including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin®, “Macho Man” Randy Savage®, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper™, Booker T®, Shawn Michaels®, Bret Hart, Mick Foley and Ultimate Warrior. The new “Biography” specials are helmed by some of the industry’s top directors and storytellers to chronicle the success of these WWE Legends and their lasting mark on both sports entertainment and popular culture. Watch trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEVDJ-o-bHA.

The ‘Biography’ partnership premieres Sunday, April 18 on A&E with “Biography: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin” at 8pm ET/PT followed by the premiere of new series “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” at 10pm ET/PT.

*Interviews available on request based on talent availability*

For more information about the partnership please click HERE

To share on social media, download the graphic HERE and use #WWEonAE

Screening Locations and Details

Tuesday, April 6: Moonstruck Drive-In, Houston, TX

“Biography: ‘Booker T” Screening – Tickets Here

Monday, April 12: Malco Summer Drive-In, Memphis, TN

“Biography: Booker T” Screening – Tickets Here

Tuesday, April 13: Ford-Wyoming Drive-In, Detroit. MI

“Biography: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin” Screening – Tickets Here

Wednesday, April 14: Center Brook Drive-In, Indianapolis, IN

“Biography: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin” Screening – Tickets Here

Thursday, April 15: The Springs Cinema & Taphouse, Atlanta, GA

“Biography: Booker T” Screening – Tickets Here

Saturday, April 17: Parking Lot Theaters, Philadelphia, PA

“Biography: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin” Screening – Tickets Here

The WWE “Biography” documentaries are produced by WWE Studios for A&E Network. Executive producers for WWE Studios are Kevin Dunn, Chris Kaiser, Susan Levison, and Richard Lowell. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.

Powell’s POV: As much as I love the drive-in theater experience, I can’t say that I would feel the need to venture out to a drive-in to see documentaries that I will be able to watch on A&E. But more power to you if this is up your alley.