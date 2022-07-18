Impact Wrestling TV preview: Machine Gun vs. Machine Gun headlines Thursday’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin for a shot at the Impact World Championship

-Mike Bailey vs. Deaner for the X Division Title

-Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Bound For Glory 2006 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on memorable Knockouts matches. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).