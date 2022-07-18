WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Brock Lesnar and two matches advertised for Friday

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Brock Lesnar appears
-Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and SummerSlam challenger Ronda Rousey meet face to face
-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser
-Maximum Male Models debut their 2022 Beachwear Collection and the debut of “Maxine Dupri”
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Boston, Massachusetts from TD Garden. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment