WWE provides a timeline for Charlotte Flair’s recovery from a knee injury

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Charlotte Flair (Ashley Fliehr) will be sidelined up to nine months due to a knee injury. The timeline was provided by Michael Cole during Friday’s WWE Smackdown broadcast. The 37 year-old Flair suffered the injury during a December 8 Smackdown match with Asuka.

Powell’s POV: What a shame. Although Cole did not share any specifics, the listed timeline for her recovery left me wondering if she suffered a torn ACL. Regardless, here’s wishing her the very best in her recovery.