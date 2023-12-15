WWE star Liv Morgan arrested

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Liv Morgan (Gionna Daddio) was arrested on Thursday in Sumter County, Florida. Morgan was charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug equipment.

The Villages News reports that Morgan was pulled over after a deputy saw her drive her Jeep cross over the yellow and white lines several times. The deputy discovered a baggie containing marijuana along with a marijuana vape pen in the center console of her vehicle. Morgan was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released on a $3,000 bond. Read more at Villages-News.com.

Powell’s POV: I’m from a great legal mind, but my best guess is that the charges related to possession of marijuana will lead to fines. There’s no mention of Morgan being charged with driving under the influence, which would have been more significant. Morgan has been sidelined from the ring since July due to a shoulder injury.