ROH 18th Anniversary PPV lineup: The updated card for Friday’s pay-per-view event with a match change

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Ring of Honor 18th Anniversary pay-per-view event that will be held on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town Live.

-Rush vs. Mark Haskins for the ROH World Title.

-Dragon Lee vs. Bandido for the ROH TV Title.

-Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon for the ROH Tag Titles.

-Jeff Cobb vs. Slex.

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry.

-Dan Maff vs. Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Bateman in a Dealer’s Choice match for a future shot at any ROH championship title.

-Bully Ray vs. Eli Isom

-Nicole Savoy vs. Session Moth Martina.

-PCO and Brody King vs. Alex Zayne and Rey Horus.

Powell's POV: ROH announced that Adam Brooks will not be able to appear at the pay-per-view and replaced him with Jeff Cobb, which is a hell of a consolation prize. The price is $34.99 on FITE.TV and $39.95 on DirecTV pay-per-view and is free for HonorClub subscribers.



