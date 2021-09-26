WWE Extreme Rules lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held tonight in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Liv Morgan vs. Carmella.

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for live coverage of the Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET. I will take over for the main card as it airs tonight on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally) beginning at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host our same night audio review exclusively for Dot Net Members.