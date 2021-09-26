Powell’s WWE Extreme Rules predictions: Roman Reigns vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules match for the WWE Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Join us for live coverage of WWE Extreme Rules beginning with John Moore’s live updates on the Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET and my live review of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will have exclusive access to the audio review hosted by Jake Barnett and I after the show.

Roman Reigns vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules match for the WWE Universal Championship: WWE has already established Roman’s big match schedule with Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel followed by a likely champion vs. champion match with Big E at Survivor Series. As such, it’s hard to believe he’s going to drop the championship to Balor. Sure, they could book a quickie title change and put the belt back on Reigns before those matches, but seeing is believing. Despite what feels like a high predictable outcome, I am looking forward to what should be a very good match.

Roman Reigns retains the WWE Universal Championship.

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: WWE took a huge risk by turning Lynch heel at WrestleMania. She’s doing fine work as a heel, and Belair has been very good in the lead babyface role. Still, I feel it was a mistake to turn Lynch heel. Lynch was as over as it gets. Maybe Belair gets over to that same level, maybe she doesn’t, but why take risk when they could have been top babyface anchors on opposite brands? Despite this questionable move, I am enjoying the program between Lynch and Belair, and I’m anxious to see their first full length match after the quickie at SummerSlam. Lynch just won the title last month so it’s tough to see her losing it now unless the company wants to move her to Raw in the draft. I suspect that both women will end up on the same brand and that this will be a lengthy feud, so I expect Lynch to retain with a finish that requires a rematch.

Becky Lynch retains the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship: As much as this feud seemed like a bad idea when it started, the creative forces haven’t booked Flair to be fearful of Bliss’s silly possessed doll. In fact, they are framing Bliss’s antics as mind games. And while there’s really no explaining away the doll tormenting Shayna Baszler or Bliss hypnotizing opponents as mind games, I’ll take willingly nod along if they simply stop doing hocus pocus nonsense. The fans love Bliss. She doesn’t need to be Lady Fiend. Here’s hoping this turns out to be a straight forward pro wrestling match between two talented performers.

Charlotte Flair retains the Raw Women’s Championship.

Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship: The late addition of Hardy to the match could be as simple as him being there to take the loss. But I can’t rule out the possibility that it’s somehow related to the draft. For instance, perhaps the creative forces have decided to move Priest to Smackdown without the U.S. Championship and they don’t want him to be pinned on his way out. I’m going to keep it simple with my prediction, but my guard is up.

Damian Priest retains the U.S. Championship.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Smackdown Tag Titles: A match that could compete for best of the night if the wrestlers are given enough time. Are they going with this match now because these teams won’t be on the same brand much longer? I can’t imagine the Usos being moved away from Roman Reigns to break up The Bloodline in the draft, and one has to assume that The Street Profits end up on the same brand as Bianca Belair. While I don’t see this as a slam dunk win for the champions, I do have them going over.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso retain the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella: I’m not really sure why this made made the pay-per-view lineup when it seems like something they would do any week on Smackdown. Still, good for Morgan and Carmella. Morgan has been underutilized for a long time now, and Carmella got a bad deal by debuting her new gimmick that drew good heat only to be fed repeatedly to Bianca Belair. Carmella seems like a candidate to be moved over to Raw in the draft to give her a fresh start and to have her on the same brand as boyfriend Corey Graves.

Liv Morgan wins.