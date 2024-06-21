WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: CM Punk and MITB qualifiers set for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-CM Punk appears

-Kevin Owens vs. Andrade vs. Grayson Waller in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

-Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga vs. Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

-Logan Paul and LA Knight

Powell’s POV: Knight told Paul during last week’s show that he would see him in Chicago. Smackdown will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).