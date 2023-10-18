NXT TV rating for a Triple Threat for a shot at the NXT Championship

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 798,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 921,000 viewership count from the previous edition.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.30 rating. The decline from last week’s loaded show was expected, but NXT actually held up pretty well this time around. The October 18, 2022 edition of NXT delivered 676,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating while running opposite AEW Dynamite.