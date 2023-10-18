AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

-Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

-Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher

-Jim Ross interviews Nick Wayne and his mother

-Sting addresses the fans

-Toni Storm’s latest film

Powell’s POV: The winner of the battle royale will face MJF on next week’s show for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Tonight’s Dynamite will be live from Rosenberg, Texas at Fort Bend Epicenter. Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).