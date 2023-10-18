Prestige Wrestling “Decimate the Weak” results: Vetter’s review of C4 vs. The Workhorsemen for the Prestige Tag Team Titles, Motor City Machine Guns vs. Sinner & Saint, Tom Lawlor vs. Alan Angels

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Prestige Wrestling “Decimate the Weak”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

October 12, 2023 in Portland, Oregon at Kliever Armory

This show was released Tuesday on IWTV. Jordan Castle and Cody Vonwhistler provided commentary. The armory venue is about the size of an elementary school gym. Attendance is maybe 150.

1. Kris Brady and Ethan HD defeated “Midnight Heat” Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson at 9:29. MH is the throwback 1980s style heel team; Gibson is bald while Pearl has dark black hair. They immediately worked over Ethan HD at the bell. Brady, who wears his red bib overalls, made the hot tag at 1:30 and hit some dropkicks. The heels began working over Brady. Gibson hit a back suplex with a lazy cover for a nearfall at 5:30. Ethan finally made the hot tag and he cleared the ring. He hit a dropkick in the corner on Pearl at 8:00, then he dove through the ropes on Gibson. In the ring, he hit a springboard spin kick on Pearl.. Brady and Ethan hit a team frogsplash and legdrop combo for a nearfall. Pearl and Ethan were tied up in a backslide; Brady snuck in and helped flip Ethan over for the pin. Solid, standard tag match and creative finish.

2. Mio Momono defeated Liiza Hall at 7:37. Liiza is thin with long orange hair and she’s talented. Mio is on a tour of the U.S. (I just watched her West Coast Pro match from Saturday and her Deadlock Pro match from Sunday.) They traded some good reversals to open. Hall offered a knucklelock to the shorter Mio, mocking her height. Mio hit some kicks and a dropkick in the ropes for a nearfall at 3:30. She slammed Liiza’s head repeatedly into the mat. She hit a running kick to the side of Hall’s head. Mio hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 5:30. Liiza fired back with a second-rope superplex, then a running knee for a nearfall. Liiza hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, and she tied up Mio on the mat. Liiza hit a release German Suplex, then a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall. Mio hit a top-rope frogsplash for the pin. Good action.

3. Alan Angels defeated Tom Lawlor at 14:03. Lawlor wore his silly tuxedo top outfit. Angels is a hated heel here, and he rolled to the floor at the bell. They locked up and Lawlor has a (rare) height and overall size advantage. Good reversals early on, with Lawlor tying up the left arm. Lawlor hit some punches while Angels was tied in the ropes at 3:30. Lawlor looped around the crowd before hitting a running knee to the collarbone. In the ring, Lawlor remained in charge. Angels hit a running punt kick on Lawlor’s left elbow at 6:30 and he immediately began focusing on it. Angels shoved Lawlor shoulder-first into the corner, then nailed a Divorce Court armbreaker on the sore elbow at 8:00.

Angels missed a frogsplash. Lawlor applied an anklelock but Angels kicked free. Angels hit an impressive hammerlock Northern Lights suplex for a nearfall at 10:00. Lawlor hit his diving spear in the corner, then a modified uranage for a nearfall. Lawlor set up for a Kota-style Kamigoye but Angels avoided it. Lawlor hit a suplex into the corner. Angels applied the Halo Stretch (Rings of Saturn). Lawlor escaped and re-applied the anklelock, but Angels sent him to the floor. Angels loosened his boot. When Lawlor re-applied the anklelock, the boot came off and left Lawlor momentarily unprepared. With the ref distracted, Angels hit a low-blow punt kick, then the Angels Wings faceplant for the tainted pin.

* Rather than head to the back, Angels joined commentary.

4. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeated “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams at 22:02. Icarus and Williams were recently destroyed by The Righteous on AEW TV, but they are both quite talented. Sabin opened with Icarus. Judas reminds me of a young Paul London mixed with Mike Bailey. They traded good reversals. Sabin hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:30. Shelley tagged in and faced mat wrestler Williams (think young, bald Bryan Danielson). Shelley escaped a headlock and dropped Williams with a shoulder tackle. Judas, standing on the floor, grabbed Shelley’s ankle, allowing Williams to take control of the offense. SandS kept Shelley in their corner.

Shelley put both heels so they straddled the top rope, and the Guns shook the ropes at 8:00. The Guns hit front-and-back kicks on Icarus. Williams hit a dropkick in the corner on Sabin. Williams nailed a dive through the ropes at 10:30, while Icarus hit a plancha to the floor on the other side of the ring. The crowd rallied for the Guns with a “Motor City!” chant. Shelley hit a snap suplex on Williams. The heels kept Shelley in their corner. Sabin got the hot tag and hit a clothesline at 13:00. The Guns hit a (Cole and MJF-style!) double clothesline on Icarus. Sabin applied a mid-ring Octopus on Icarus.

The Guns hit a surfboard-and-bulldog combo on Icarus at 16:00. Icarus hit an Ijla-style diving forearm on Shelley. Williams hit an enzuigiri on Shelley. Alex hit his Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle on Icarus at 18:30. Icarus hit a running Mafia KIck on Sabin for a nearfall. Sabin hit a Helluva Kick, then a second-rope tornado DDT for a nearfall, but Williams made the save. The Guns hit a Magic Killer team slam for a nearfall at 20:00 even; the bell accidentally rang and thought we had a time-limit draw. Williams hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Angels was livid and he left commentary and headed back to ringside. Angels hopped in the ring, but Sabin hit a tornado DDT on Angels onto a title belt. The Guns hit their quick team offense on Williams. The Guns hit a move similar to Aussie Open’s Koryallis to pin Judas. A fantastic match.

* Angels helped Icarus and Williams beat down the Guns after the match utnil Guillermo Rosas and Cody Chhun made the save. The four babyfaces posed together. Nice post-match segment.

5. Sonico defeated Drexl, Jaiden, and Funnybone in a Monster’s Ball match at 16:32. Castle said that Drexl was the only person announced in advance, so any other competitors are a mystery. Jaiden is the Black superhero doing the Hurricane Helms gimmick. Drexl grabbed everyone by the groin. He got a staple gun and pushed staples into Sonico’s shoulder, then on Jaiden’s forehead. He whipped Funnybone into rows of empty chairs. In the ring, Funnybone used the staple gun on everyone’s groin at 4:00. No, thank you. Funnybone hit a top-rope doublestomp on Jaiden’s chest, then he hit a piledriver on the ring apron at 6:30.

Funnybone planted several skewers in the top of Jaiden’s head. Yuck. Funnybone and Jaiden traded forearm shots. Funnybone and Drexl used a staple gun on Sonico, then on each other. (There is no evidence there are actually staples in these weapons. No one was bleeding yet.) Funnybone and Drexl went under the ring and got thumbtack-covered bats and I may have spoken too soon. Jaiden got a thumbtack bat, too. They took turns hitting each other over the head with these bats. A whole bunch of thumbtacks went into Jaiden’s right shoulder. All four collapsed at 12:30.

Funnybone dumped a bag of thumbtacks in the middle of the ring. Drexl hit a Death Valley Driver on Sonico, dropping him on the thumbtacks. Funnybone hit a top-rope doublestomp on Jaiden at 15:00. Drexl hit a piledriver on Jaiden onto the thumbtacks. However, Sonico hit a fisherman’s brainbuster on Drexl onto the thumbtacks for the pin. Okay brawl; not my style but any bloodloss was minor. This wasn’t terribly gross. After the match, Drexl grabbed the ring announcer and hit a piledriver on the floor!

6. Amira defeated Unagi Sayaka at 11:06. Unagi is also touring the U.S. with Iroha and Momono. Amira is a Latina rookie who is comparable to Raquel Rodriguez, and Castle and Cody talked about her improvement in her first year. They brawled to the floor at 1:30. In the ring, Amira hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 3:30. They are closer in height than I expected. (I initially thought Amira is tall because she towered over Sumie Sakai the first time I saw Amira!) Unagi tied her up in a Gory Special at 5:30 and she hit a running boot to the face for a nearfall.

Unagi hit a suplex and remained in charge. Amira nailed a spinebuster, and they were both down at 7:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Unagi hit a Hogan Legddrop for a nearfall at 10:00, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Amira nailed a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, then a Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam for the clean pin. That was entertaining.

7. Takumi Iroha defeated Sandra Moone at 11:29. Castle noted this is Moone’s return after a three-month tour of Japan with Marvelous. Iroha wore her red one-piece outfit and she has short red hair; I’ve compared her hairstyle to Asuka. They shook hands and opened with an intense lockup. Moone hit a crossbody block in the corner, then a back suplex for a nearfall at 2:00, and some chops, and Sandra was in charge early on. Iroha fired up with a series of kicks, then a snap suplex for a nearfall.

Moone hit some clotheslines and forearms, then a mule kick to the face at 6:30. Moone dove through the ropes onto Iroha. In the ring, Moone hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. Moone hit a diving forearm for a nearfall. Iroha hit a superkick to the jaw for a nearfall at 8:30. They traded forearm shots, with Iroha dropping her with a discus forearm. Iroha nailed a Swanton Bomb for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Iroha went for her running Razor’s Edge but Moone escaped and Sandra got a rollup. Iroha hit some more spin kicks to the face. Iroha nailed the running Razor’s Edge for the clean pin. That was really good.

8. “C4” Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas defeated “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry to retain the Prestige Tag Team Titles at 18:41. Drake and Henry wore basic blue trunks today. Henry and Chhun opened, with Anthony immediately tying up the left arm. JD and Rosas entered at 3:00 and Drake has a significant weight and overall size advantage. They traded shoulder tackles with neither going down. The WHM bean working over Rosas, with Drake nailing a senton at 7:00 for a nearfall.

Cody finally made the hot tag at 9:30 and cleared the ring, and did a ‘Cody-roonie.’ He hit a Cody Cutter/stunner. Drake nailed a rolling cannonball on Chhun for a nearfall at 12:30. Rosas tagged back in but a clothesline didn’t budge JD Drake. Rosas finally hit a spear, then an Angle Slam on Drake for a nearfall at 14:30. Henry entered and hit some German Suplexes on Rosas then a devastating brainbuster for a nearfall. Henry immediately tied up the left arm. JD got back in and hit another cannonball in the corner. Henry hit a top-rope doublestomp. Drake NAILED a top-rope moonsault on Rosas; Chhun made the (very late!) save before the three-count, and everyone was down at 17:30.

Suddenly, Angels, Icarus, and Williams were at ringside! Angels hit Drake! Was that the plan? Drake rolled up Cody for a nearfall. Chhun hit a Cody Cutter. C4 hit a hi/lo move to Drake’s front and back for the pin, with Henry a second too late to make the save. Castle said JD didn’t want the outside interference from Angels and the heels.

Final Thoughts: A really good show. I’ll go with Sabin/Shelley vs. Icarus/Williams for best match, just ahead of a strong main event. The Workhorsemen are just so good and believable ass-kickers. Angels-Lawlor earns a distant third-place, with a strong Iroha-Moone earning honorable mention. I love that we had three women’s matches and a really good use of the international talent to make this show come together. While the hardcore four-way didn’t do much for me, the crowd liked what they saw. Overall, a good show example of the best talent in the Pacific Northeast.