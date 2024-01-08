NXT announces the first two 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT announced the following Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament matches for Tuesday’s television show.

-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang in a first-round match

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer in a first-round match

Powell’s POV: The teams of Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne, and Edris Enofe and Malik Blade also indicated on last week’s NXT television that they will be in the tournament. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).