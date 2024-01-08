Andrade pulled from GCW lineup

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

GCW announced that Andrade will not be able to appear as previously advertised for Friday’s event in Chicago. Andrade was scheduled to face Jonathan Gresham at the GCW “Compadre” event. GCW added that Andrade’s removal from the card was “due to circumstances beyond our control.” Lio Rush will replace Andrade in the match against Gresham.

Powell’s POV: The obvious speculation is that Andrade is WWE bound, perhaps as early as Friday night. That said, his wife Charlotte Flair is also recovering from major knee surgery. GCW offered no additional details, nor has Andrade commented on the situation as of this update.