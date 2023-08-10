AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. CM Punk and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Trios Titles

-Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez and Diamante

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in action

Powell’s POV: No new matches were announced on AEW Dynamite. Saturday’s AEW Collision will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).