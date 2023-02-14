WWE Raw rating for the brand’s Elimination Chamber go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.812 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.866 million average. Raw delivered a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.55 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.818 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.924 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.695 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished second, first, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The February 14, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.602 million viewers and a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Valentine’s Day edition and the second of two shows that aired on Syfy Network.