Jerry Jarrett dead at age 80

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Legendary Memphis territory promoter Jerry Jarrett died at age 80 on Tuesday morning. The case of death has not been disclosed.
Powell’s POV: Jerry’s late mother Christine Jarrett was the first member of the family to enter the pro wrestling business as a ticket vendor and she eventually worked her way up to becoming a promoter. Jerry followed his mother into the business and had a successful career as a wrestler before he became a promoter, most notably of the legendary Memphis territory. Jerry also helped found the TNA promotion along with his son Jeff Jarrett. Jerry ran a successful construction company and other business ventures outside pro wrestling. While Jerry and Jeff had a falling out during the TNA years, they had long since reconciled. Here’s wishing Jeff and his family the very best, and my condolences also go out Jerry’s friends and fans.
SAD NEWS: I’m hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family. pic.twitter.com/CYOguhr5KY
— . (@DirtyDMantell) February 14, 2023
Be the first to comment