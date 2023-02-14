Jerry Jarrett dead at age 80

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Legendary Memphis territory promoter Jerry Jarrett died at age 80 on Tuesday morning. The case of death has not been disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Jerry’s late mother Christine Jarrett was the first member of the family to enter the pro wrestling business as a ticket vendor and she eventually worked her way up to becoming a promoter. Jerry followed his mother into the business and had a successful career as a wrestler before he became a promoter, most notably of the legendary Memphis territory. Jerry also helped found the TNA promotion along with his son Jeff Jarrett. Jerry ran a successful construction company and other business ventures outside pro wrestling. While Jerry and Jeff had a falling out during the TNA years, they had long since reconciled. Here’s wishing Jeff and his family the very best, and my condolences also go out Jerry’s friends and fans.