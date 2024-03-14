What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

March 14, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in an I Quit match for the TNT Title

-Eddie Kingston vs. Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Crown Championship

-FTW Champion Hook vs. Chris Jericho in a non-title match

-Mercedes Mone speaks

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s show will be live from Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Allen Fox March 14, 2024 @ 9:36 am

    That’s where this Saturday’s Collision is from. Dynamite is in Toronto

