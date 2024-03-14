ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The ROH Women’s TV Title tournament continues

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Abadon in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament quarterfinal match match

-Diamante vs. Billie Starkz in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament quarterfinal match match

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena in action

-Slim J vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. AR Fox vs. Komander in a four corner survival match

-Nick Comoroto and Jacoby Watts vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).