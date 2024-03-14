ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The ROH Women’s TV Title tournament continues

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Mercedes Martinez vs. Abadon in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament quarterfinal match match
-Diamante vs. Billie Starkz in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament quarterfinal match match
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena in action
-Slim J vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. AR Fox vs. Komander in a four corner survival match
-Nick Comoroto and Jacoby Watts vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry
Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
