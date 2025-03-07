WWE announces Memorial Day weekend takeover series of events

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce a takeover series of events in Tampa, Florida.

March 7, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Vinik Sports Group, today announced a Memorial Day weekend takeover of the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, with four consecutive events beginning Saturday, May 24.

WWE will bring Saturday Night’s Main Event (Saturday, May 24), Battleground (Sunday, May 25), Monday Night Raw (Monday, May 26) and NXT (Tuesday, May 27) to the iconic Yuengling Center – once home to the Royal Rumble® in 1995 and WWE Thunderdome – giving fans the opportunity to experience non-stop WWE action throughout the holiday weekend.

Further, the takeover will see John Cena appear on NBC’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in primetime, marking his first appearance in Tampa since he entered the ring on Friday Night SmackDown at Amalie Arena in December 2022.

Three and four-day combo ticket packages will be available exclusively during the initial ticket on-sale window starting Friday, March 14 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com. An exclusive pre-sale opportunity will be available from Wednesday, March 12 at 10am ET/7am PT through Thursday, March 13 at 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT via Ticketmaster.com.

Additional information regarding individual event tickets will be announced at a later date.

Saturday Night’s Main Event Priority Passes are now available from On Location, giving fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar, appearances ringside, photo opportunities and much more. To buy now, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/mainevent.

Tampa has a storied WWE history that spans decades, having hosted Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field in 2024, WrestleMania® 37 at Raymond James Stadium in 2021, Royal Rumble at the Yuengling Center in 1995, and other live events.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live on Saturday, May 24 in primetime at 8pm ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

Powell’s POV: The NXT Battleground show will run against the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held in Phoenix. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan eventually stops running Memorial Day weekend to avoid the head-to-head battles.