Mia Yim confirms WWE name change

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mia Yim confirmed that her WWE name is now Michin. A fan on Twitter noted that Yim owns the rights to her name and speculated that Michin is a Korean word (for “crazy”) and was likely her idea. Yim responded with a “thank you” GIF.

Powell’s POV: Yim also discussed the name change in an interview with the Ten Count YouTube show and noted that she was given the Michin nickname as a child by her mother.