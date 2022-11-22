Mia Yim confirms WWE name change

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Mia Yim confirmed that her WWE name is now Michin. A fan on Twitter noted that Yim owns the rights to her name and speculated that Michin is a Korean word (for “crazy”) and was likely her idea. Yim responded with a “thank you” GIF.
Powell’s POV: Yim also discussed the name change in an interview with the Ten Count YouTube show and noted that she was given the Michin nickname as a child by her mother.
Y’all. Mia literally owns the rights to her name and has always wanted to keep the rights no matter where she’s worked. I bet you money Michin was her idea especially with it being Korean.
