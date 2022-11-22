Cain Velasquez granted permission to work AAA event while on bail for attempted murder

CategoriesMISC News MMA / UFC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A judge has granted Cain Velasquez permission to work a AAA event in Arizona next month. The judge is allowing the former UFC Heavyweight Champion to work the show despite being on bail while awaiting his trial for attempted murder. The Santa Clara, California judge is giving Velasquez a four-day pass from home confinement to travel to Tempe, Arizona for the December 3 event. The judge also ruled that Velasquez must be accompanied by a law enforcement official and pay for said official’s services. Read more at F4Wonline.com.

Powell’s POV: Velasquez is out on $1 million bail for a February incident in which he allegedly shot at a vehicle that contained a man accused of sexually abusing Velasquez’s four-year-old family member. One of the shots fired by Velasquez hit the stepfather of the accused child molester. Velasquez has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony attempted murder, assault, and weapons charges. It took a lengthy hearing for Velasquez to get out on bail, so I’m somewhat surprised, though personally not disappointed given the circumstances, that a judge is now allowing him to work the AAA event.