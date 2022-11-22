What's happening...

NXT TV preview: NXT North American Title match headlines tonight’s show

November 22, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship

-Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo

-Ivey Nile vs. Tatum Paxley

-Toxic Attraction open the show

-SCRYPTS will be revealed

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.