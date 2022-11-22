NXT TV preview: NXT North American Title match headlines tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship
-Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo
-Ivey Nile vs. Tatum Paxley
-Toxic Attraction open the show
-SCRYPTS will be revealed
Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
