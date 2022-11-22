WWE signs “Cheer” star Gabi Butler

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has signed signed Gabi Butler to a contract. The Cheer star announced her signing in an interview with People.com and said she was inspired by a trip to SummerSlam. “I was so involved in the cheerleading industry for so long, and I never really looked into anything other than cheerleading,” Butler said. “But when I went to SummerSlam, it really just opened my eyes to the athleticism and the dedication the athletes bring into the ring.”

Butler also credited Stephanie McMahon inspired her decision. “The way she carries herself is very impressive and the conversation we had was so nice,” said Butler. Read the full story at People.com.

Powell’s POV: The 24 year-old Butler will be training at the WWE Performance Center. She developed a big following via the Netflix Cheer series, which combined with her athletic background and look makes her an intriguing prospect.