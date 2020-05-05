WWE Raw viewership for the brand’s MITB go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.686 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.817 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: Brutal numbers this week with all three hours falling below the two million mark and the third hour taking an especially big hit. The three hours of Raw finished third, fourth, and sixth in Monday’s cable ratings. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.807 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.691 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.560 million viewers. The May 6, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.244 million viewers.



