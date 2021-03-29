WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the penultimate edition before WrestleMania 37

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-U.S Champion Riddle vs. Sheamus in a non-title match.

-Asuka and Rhea Ripley contract signing for the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania.

Powell’s POV: WWE is also playing up the possibility that someone will take up Lashley on his offer of a WWE Championship match if they take out Drew McIntyre. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.