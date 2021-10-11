AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW taped the following matches last week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Ruby Soho vs. Emi Sakura.

-Lee Moriarty and LSG vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

-Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta.

-Crowbar vs. Joey Janela.

-Dani Mo vs. Tay Conti.

-Notorious Mimi vs. Penelope Ford.

-Adrien Soriano and Matthew Omen vs. Santana and Ortiz.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.