Hooligan Championship Wrestling “Ascending The Queendom II” results: Vetter’s review of the women’s show with a tournament an HCW Women’s Title shot, Alexis Littlefoot vs. Killer Kelly for the HCW Heritage Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Hooligan Championship Wrestling “Ascending The Queendom II”

April 24, 2026, in Evansville, Indiana, at the National Guard Armory

Released May 10, 2026, on IndependentWrestling.TV

The venue is a large gym that was well-lit. I watched last year’s show (in May 2025) as well. The attendance was maybe 150. “Just J” and “Jessbeesknees” provided commentary; I like having two women call the all-women’s show. One of them described this as “the WrestleMania of Midwest women’s wrestling.”

* I do not know several of the women on the undercard, and others I have seen just once or twice before.

1. Madison Payne vs. Karter Cauffman in an Ascending the Queendom first-round match. My first time seeing Payne, who is a Brit, and she wore facepaint and a leather jacket — she gives off One Man Gang vibes in her look. She apparently is only 16! She doesn’t have a bio yet at cagematch.net. Karter was on last year’s show. She wore a softball jersey and a bandana across her forehead; she’s clearly shorter and thinner than Payne.

Karter put her arms around Madison’s waist, but Payne tossed her aside. Payne picked her up and ran her back-first into a corner, then splashed onto her in the corner and hit a running buttbump at 2:30. Payne stomped on her and kept Karter grounded. Karter hit a clothesline, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 5:30. Payne hit a back suplex. Karter hit a straight punch to the jaw and scored the pin. Passable.

Karter Cauffman defeated Madison Payne at 6:17 to advance.

2. Ava Brooks vs. Janie Hartman in an Ascending the Queendom first-round match. I don’t think I’ve seen Janie; she’s a cowgirl in a black top, denim shorts, and a black hat, with her hair in two pigtails. Ava has reddish hair and has a passing resemblance to Jamie Hayter. Ava pie-faced her, so they traded forearm strikes, and Ava rolled to the floor. In the ring, Janie hit some clotheslines and a spinning leg lariat in the corner, then a running knee for a nearfall at 2:00.

Ava hit a DDT and took control. She tied Janie in a Camel Clutch, then a splash to the mat for a nearfall. Janie hit some clotheslines and a Pump Kick at 4:30. Ava hit a Flatliner out of the ropes for the sudden pin. Alright, my guess is Janie has only a few matches under her belt, and she also doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet.

Ava Brooks defeated Janie Hartman at 4:47 to advance.

3. Lovely Miss Larkan vs. Izzy Moreno vs. Shawna Reed vs. Noelle Summit vs. Mila Johnson for the Keys To The Queendom. I really enjoy Larkan’s neurotic, off-kilter personality; she marches around the ring and laughs like a maniac. She wears a tie. Bayley superfan Izzy just turned 19 since this took place, and she’s really talented. I’ve seen Reed on indy shows here in Wisconsin. I saw Noelle on last year’s show, but I don’t think since then; she’s really thin and has Joker-style face paint. Mila was also on last year’s show, and she wore all black. The Keys to the Queendom is a title shot in a briefcase that the ref was holding; the women all tried to grab the case before the bell.

We got underway, and the off-kilter Larkan shouted at everyone. Everyone went for quick pins. Several women fought on the floor, while Izzy was in the ring and fought Shawna. Izzy hit a basement dropkick on Larkan. Mila began hitting Yes Kicks on Larkan and Noelle at 3:30, then a double bulldog. Shawna got back in and hit a German Suplex on Mila, a Meteora, and a twisting neckbreaker. Noelle speared Shawna. Mila hit a stunner on Larkan and applied a Muta Lock! Izzy made the save, and she tried to steal a pin. Noelle hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant, including the kiss to the forehead, and pinned Mila. Passable.

Noelle Summit defeated Lovely Miss Larkan, Izzy Moreno, Shawna Reed, and Mila Johnson at 5:22 to win the Keys To The Queendom briefcase (for a future title shot.)

4. Leela Feist vs. Journey Burke. Black-haired Journey, a real-life attorney, is a regular in New York, so she traveled a bit to be here. I’m fairly certain I haven’t seen the pink-haired Leela before. Her bio shows she’s had 68 matches, with many of them in OVW. Standing reversals to open. Leela yanked her to the mat by her hair, and she posed and earned boos. She hit a hard back elbow in the corner and was in charge early on. She hit a dropkick at 4:30.

Journey hit a superkick and a variety of kicks. She hit a Helluva Kick at 6:00 and a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. Journey nailed the “Sidebar” DVD for a believable nearfall. Leela hit an X-Factor for the pin! I didn’t expect the newer face to win here. The crowd loudly booed Leelah as she headed to the back.

Leela Feist defeated Journey Burke at 7:25.

5. Vert Vixen vs. Ashlyn Alexander. I’ve routinely said that Vert is the top unsigned female talent in the U.S. Ashlyn’s build is comparable to Piper Niven, and she’s a powerhouse. A feeling-out process early on, and Vert has a few inches on Ashlyn. Vert slapped her in the face. Ashlyn knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. She slammed Vert’s head into the middle turnbuckle at 2:00 and hit a running buttbump to the face for a nearfall.

Vert hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. She threw Ashlyn onto an empty chair in the front row, and they brawled on the floor. They got back into the ring, and Vert stomped on her. (One of the announcers was pulling ‘mom duty’ and there was a crying toddler in the background, which was a bit distracting!) Vert applied a half-crab at 6:00, but Ashlyn reached the ropes. Vert hit a spin kick to the head; Ashlyn hit a headbutt, and they were both down at 7:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Ashlyn hit a Samoan Drop and was fired up! She hit a crossbody block as Vert was against the ropes for a nearfall. She hit a Shining Wizard to the back of the head for a nearfall at 9:00. Vert nailed a rolling kip-up stunner for a nearfall. Vert nailed a snap suplex, then her own Shining Wizard for a nearfall. She was clearly frustrated that she didn’t win there, and she jawed at the ref. Vert hit a spin kick to the head. Ashlyn hit another headbutt and a twisting neckbreaker for the pin. The commentators were thrilled with this upset.

Ashlyn Alexander defeated Vert Vixen at 11:46.

* Backstage, Ashlyn was proud of that win. She’s now turning her eyes to Alexis Littlefoot, and she wants Alexis’ title!

6. Mercy and Alexandra Quinn vs. Corinne Joy and Ezabella Wilder vs. Kamryn Kash and Riley Judah in a three-way for the Queendom Tag Team Titles. Mercy was on last year’s show, and I’ve seen Corinne and Quinn, but the other three are new to me. Kamryn wore white gear that looked like a figure skater’s outfit (and she’s only had 16 matches). Riley wore black with red trim (with 14 total matches). I see Kamryn and Riley have predominantly appeared in QT Marshall’s new 1FW promotion. The commentators said Kamryn, Riley, Wilder, and Corinne all traveled here from Georgia. Wilder is thin with long black hair, and she appears to be Latina (her bio said she’s had 12 matches and is being trained by AR Fox). I wrote this last year, too, but Mercy’s teal one-piece outfit makes me think she looks like a mermaid.

Corinne opened against Quinn, and Quinn has a significant height and overall size advantage; these two have tangled before. Corinne nailed an enzuigiri at 1:30. Wilder entered and hit a basement dropkick. Kamryn hit a pump kick on Mercy; Mercy hit a clothesline and a leg drop on Kamryn for a nearfall. Kamryn hit a snap suplex. A commentator noted that many of the women in this one are rookies or have just completed their first year. Riley got in for the first time at 4:00 and got a nearfall on Mercy. Quinn got in and screamed at Riley, who fled and tagged out! Funny.

Quinn beat up Wilder, hitting a snap suplex, then a German Suplex and a punt kick to Ezabella’s ribs. Corinne got the hot tag, and she hit a series of clotheslines at 6:30. Suddenly, several women were in the ring. Corinne and Wilder hit stereo splits leg drops. Wilder hit a top-rope splits leg drop! Quinn slammed Wilder face-first to the mat. Mercy hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Kamryn. Corinne hit a running knee. Wilder dove through the ropes onto her four opponents. Corinne dove off the apron onto everyone at 8:30. Quinn threw Riley into the ring, and she hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock powerbomb for the pin out of nowhere. Fun while it lasted.

Mercy and Alexandra Quinn defeated Corinne Joy and Ezabella Wilder, and Kamryn Kash and Riley Judah in a three-way to retain the Queendom Tag Team Titles at 9:03.

7. Karter Cauffman vs. Ava Brooks in the Ascending The Queendom tournament finals. Karter hit some chops. Ava hit a faceplant for a nearfall. She nailed a cartwheel-into-a-double-kneedrop to the ribs at 2:30 and was in charge. Karter hit a superkick. She hit a baseball slide dropkick into the corner for a nearfall at 4:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Karter hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Ava hit a faceplant for a nearfall. Karter spun her to the mat and applied a crossface, but Ava rolled her over for a nearfall. Ava put her feet on the ropes for added leverage and scored the tainted pin!

Ava Brooks defeated Karter Cauffman at 6:05 to win the tournament to become the No. 1 contender.

* Backstage, Karter is tired of not getting the respect she deserves. She’s frustrated she didn’t get the win.

8. Billie Starkz vs. Ravenna Vein for the Girlfight Title. I’ve noted this before, but Vein has really nailed her goth vampire character. She came out first, and she has a trickle of red fluid on her chin. Billie is taller and wanted to do a test of strength, but did a silly dance to annoy Vein. They eventually tied up, and Starkz tied up the left leg. Some basic reversals. Billie hit a series of punches in the corner at 3:30. Vein hit a back suplex for a nearfall.

They got up, and Billie hit some stiff forearm strikes, but Vein hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 6:00, then a bulldog for a nearfall. Billie hit a superkick and a German Suplex for a nearfall. Billie nailed a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 8:00. Vein hit a Diamond Cutter for a nearfall, and she jawed at the ref. She bit Billie’s neck, and Starz screamed! Vein hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. Vein hit a back suplex. They got up and traded forearm strikes, then slaps to the face. Billie hit a headbutt, so Vein hit one at 11:00. Vein again bit Billie! However, Billie caught her and hit a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. That was fun.

Billie Starkz defeated Ravenna Vein to retain the Girlfight Title at 11:36.

9. Alexis Littlefoot vs. Killer Kelly for the HCW Heritage Title. I’ve only seen a bit of Kelly post-pregnancy, and it’s usually as a manager; she’s lost that pregnancy weight. Kelly was on all four and charged in an attempt to bite Alexis’ butt, and Alexis was taunting her with her rear. Alexis hit some kicks and kept Kelly grounded. She hit a running mid-ring Meteora for a nearfall at 2:00, and she choked Kelly in the ropes. They fought to the floor, and Alexis hit some chops as Kelly was seated in the front row.

In the ring, Littlefoot hit some rolling suplexes for a nearfall at 5:00. Kelly trapped Alexis’ arms and hit some headbutts, then some clotheslines. Kelly hit a German Suplex. Littlefoot hit a hard back elbow at 7:00, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Kelly hit a suplex into the corner and a hesitation dropkick for a nearfall. Alexis pulled her to the mat by her hair. Kelly applied a sleeper, and they fell to the mat. However, Alexis flipped her body over and got the flash pin! Kelly sat up, shocked that she had just lost.

Alexis Littlefoot defeated Killer Kelly to retain the HCW Heritage Title at 9:06.

10. Airica Demia vs. B3cca for the HCW Women’s Title. International pop star B3cca came out first and sang her top radio hit “Hot Bod” on her way to the ring. A commentator said this is a first-ever singles match, but they’ve shared a ring before. B3cca threw her coat onto Demia and kicked and stomped on her, and we’re underway. B3cca planted a foot in Airica’s throat. Demia kicked her to the floor. WWE ID prospect Demia followed, and they brawled on the floor at 1:30. They looped the ring, and a commentator quipped that B3cca was on ‘a world tour.’

B3cca whipped Demia into the ring post, then threw her into the ring at 3:30 and hit a clothesline and posed and was booed. B3cca hit some stomps and chops and was in charge. She hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Demia fired up and hit some back elbows and a spin kick in the corner. She trapped B3cca’s head in the corner and punched her in the face. Demia hit an Orton-style DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall at 7:00. B3cca hit a German Suplex and a DVD for a nearfall.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. B3cca hit a superkick for a nearfall at 9:00. B3cca accidentally hit the ref! Demia hit her swinging strike for a visual pin, but we had no ref! B3cca grabbed the belt and struck Demia in the head and got a nearfall at 10:30. B3cca hit an Air Raid Crash. Demia got an inside cradle for the flash pin out of nowhere!

Airica Demia defeated B3cca to retain the HCW Women’s Title at 11:15.

* Noelle Summit ran to the ring with her briefcase! She is cashing in her title shot right now!

11. Airica Demia vs. Noelle Summit for the HCW Women’s Title. Summit hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant and scored the pin! Yes, it was one move for the win.

Noelle Summit defeated Airica Demia to win the HCW Women’s Title at 00:14.

* Noelle headed to the back, leaving Demia in the ring, and the crowd chanted for her. A promoter got in the ring, and he put Airica over and talked about how much she’s meant to Hooligan Championship Wrestling. (He’s certainly making it sound like she won’t be back as her WWE ID work might keep her busy.) He told the crowd that “she will always be a hooligan.” Demia got on the mic and thanked the promoters for the opportunities she got here. The crowd chanted, “You deserve it!” at her, and she said they were “trying to make her cry.” She headed to the back as the show went off the air.

Final Thoughts: Despite only a couple of matches that I would describe as “good” (which to me means 2.5 to 3.25 stars), I really enjoyed this. I would much rather watch a show full of young, hungry competitors than aging veterans. This crowd was into the show, and everyone worked hard. I’ll narrowly go with Vert Vixen vs. Ashlyn Alexander for best match. It was hard-hitting, and the crowd really got into it. Vert is so good, and Alexander had the best match I’ve seen from her, and the crowd went NUTS for the unexpected win for Ashlyn.

B3cca-Demia was a close second place. Both are so talented. Obviously, B3cca just wrestled in AEW while Demia is getting WWE Evolve matches. Starkz-Vein takes third, ahead of Kelly-Littlefoot. Clearly, a lot of YOUNG and new faces here. You can tell they’re green, as the moves are just a little bit slower and not quite as crisp, but that Georgia group is all clearly well-trained by AR Fox or working for QT. I’ve said it a few times now, but teenager Corinne Joy is already a star — she was back in New England last weekend and has a busy schedule for someone who had her first match about 14 months ago.

No, I’m not raving about the undercard — I didn’t say many of them were “good matches” — but I admire the hard work and the effort of some clearly new talent, and I enjoyed most of what I saw.