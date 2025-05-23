Hooligan Championship Wrestling “Ascending The Queendom II” results: Vetter’s review of Davina Thorne vs. Rachel Armstrong and Tootie Lynn vs. Sierra in Queendom Tournament first-round matches

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Hooligan Championship Wrestling “Ascending The Queendom II”

May 10, 2025, in Evansville, Indiana at the National Guard Armory

Released May 23, 2025, on IndependentWrestling.TV

This is an all-women’s show, and at first glance at the lineup, I’ve only seen about half of these women in the past, so I’m intrigued. This is a large gym and it’s well lit. The crowd is maybe 150. Nick Maniwa provided solo commentary.

* Green-haired 20-year-old champion Airica Demia came to the ring. (Think Billie Starkz with green hair! And I’ll note that she fought Billie Starkz in a three-way in this building last year.) She got on the mic and thanked the crowd for being here for an all-women’s show. She has been wrestling all over the East Coast and Midwest in the past year and also had an AEW TV match; her dad is also a wrestler. This was a good, confident promo.

1. Davina Thorne vs. Rachel Armstrong in a Queendom Tournament first-round match. Davina competed in a show I attended in MN in March; she has dark red hair. Rachel just had a pair of matches against Deonna Purrazzo; she’s maybe 5’1″ and 115 pounds, but she’s talented; I’ve always said she reminds me of pop singer Corrine Bailey Rae. Armstrong hit a shotgun dropkick and a second-rope moonsault. Maniwa said Thorne had her first match in February.

Thorne rolled to the floor, grabbed her mirror, and admired herself. Rachel set up for a dive, but Davina cut her off with a forearm. In the ring, Davina took control and hit some forearm strikes. Davina isn’t heavy at all, but she is much thicker than the tiny Rachel. She hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. Rachel fired up and hit some spin kicks, then a fisherman’s suplex for the pin.

Rachel Armstrong defeated Davina Thorne at 4:33 to advance to the finals of the Queendom Tournament.

* Backstage, Tootie Lynn introduced herself; she does a karate fighter gimmick. I’ve seen her several times on shows from St. Louis-based Glory Pro.

2. Tootie Lynn vs. Sierra in a first-round Queendom Tournament match. I’ve seen Sierra on shows I attended in Minnesota as well; I think she’s based out of Milwaukee. She barked at the crowd to make clear she’s the heel. She is bigger than Tootie. The crowd chanted “kick her head in!” and Sierra was not amused. They took turns playing to the crowd before locking up, and of course, Sierra attacked from behind, and we’re finally underway!

Sierra hit a bulldog and kept Tootie grounded. She hit a snap suplex at 3:00 and was booed. Sierra hit a senton for a nearfall. The commentator noted they have traded wins in the past. Tootie hit a Pele Kick at 5:00 and a flying forearm in the corner. Sierra hit a running Meteora for a nearfall. Tootie hit a roundhouse kick to the back of the head to score the pin. Good action; their familiarity really came across.

Tootie Lynn defeated Sierra at 7:15 to advance to the finals of the Queendom Tournament.

* Allie Albright spoke backstage. She has the chipper, upbeat attitude of Kylie Rae, and her overall look makes me think of Little Mean Kathleen.

3. Leela Hall and Allie Albright vs. Kasie Clay and Mila Johnson for the inaugural Queendom Tag Team Titles. I don’t know any of these four. Kassie is a Black woman with long purple and pink braids, and she also stared into her mirror as she came to ringside. Mila is white, wore green, and has reddish-brown hair. Leela is blonde with long curly hair, and she might still be a teenager. Leela and Allie are the babyfaces. Allie already has a title belt over her shoulder. Leela and Mila opened. Hall hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 2:00, then a Helluva Kick. (I just checked out Leela’s Facebook page and she has an upcoming singles match against Leyla Hirsch).

The heels worked over the smaller Allie. Kasie hit a suplex for a nearfall at 4:00, then a sideslam for a nearfall. Allie finally hit a Lungblower to the chest and made the hot tag to Hall at 7:00. Leela hit some clotheslines on Kasie. The heels each hit a bulldog on Leela. Kasie hit Leela with a title belt and got a believable nearfall. Leela hit an Eat D’Feat, and Allie hit an X-Factor faceplant on Mila for the pin! Okay match; they worked at three-quarters speed. That faster pace will come with experience.

Leela Hall & Allie Albright defeated Kasie Clay & Mila Johnson to become the inaugural Queendom Tag Team champions at 9:02.

* Kasie helped Mila to her feet, but then beat her up.

* Ava Brooks appeared in a video, saying she is coming to HCW soon.

4. Lovely Miss Larken vs. Blair Onyx for the Bullpen Pro Immortal Title. Onyx is the spider-loving goth girl; think Tatum Paxley, and she’s a frequent competitor across the St. Louis-Chicago-Twin Cities triangle. My first time seeing Larken; she has wild, uncombed hair and was acting quite unhinged and stomped around the ring. She has some “missing” posters; apparently she can’t find her knife? Larken immediately applied a chokeslam, and she screamed maniacally. Larken hit some chops. They brawled briefly on the floor at 3:00.

Back in the ring, Onyx planted her foot in Larken’s throat. She hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 5:00 and she applied a Koji Clutch on the mat. Larken hit a spin kick to the head and a DDT for a nearfall. She hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 7:30; she has been talking to herself loudly this entire match and she is an entertaining nutcase. Onyx hit her leg-assisted DDT for a believable nearfall. Larken hit an LA Knight-style Snapmare Driver for the pin. I definitely want to see more of Larken.

Lovely Miss Larken defeated Blair Onyx to retain the Bullpen Pro Immortal Title at 8:57.

* Backstage, Leela Hall and Alle Albright celebrated winning their tag belts. They vowed to be fighting champions. We then heard from Mila Johnson, who was angry at Kasie Clay for attacking her. She vowed to “put her in her place.” We then saw a five-second introduction of reddish-haired Mercy.

5. Mercy vs. Aminah Belmont. Aminah is a thin, snobby, arrogant heel; I’ve seen a lot of her in the Chicago-area indies, and she had an AEW match against Nyla Rose last year and an ROH loss to Diamante. Mercy wore a teal one-piece that makes me think it looks like it is a mermaid outfit. Aminah stalled on the floor at the bell and jawed at the crowd. Finally, in the ring, they locked up, but Aminah complained about her hair being pulled. Mercy hit a huracanrana and some armdrags at 3:00, then a running buttbump in the corner.

Aminah hit a DDT for a nearfall. They rolled to the floor, and Belmont chopped her several times at 6:00. Mercy hit her own chops as they looped the ring. In the ring, Mercy hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 8:30. She hit a Lungblower for a nearfall. Aminiah faked an injury but then hit a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle, and she got a nearfall at 10:00. Mercy hit a Code Red for a nearfall, then an Eye of the Hurricane swinging inverted DDT for the pin. Okay. Aminah is a very good heel. Mercy wasn’t bad, but she didn’t really stand out to me, either.

Mercy defeated Aminah Belmont at 11:17.

* Xia Brookside cut a backstage promo, showing off her BPW Title. We then heard from “Big Al” Alice Crowley. She has a trucker look to her and just looks legit tough.

6. Big Mama, Riley Matthews, Stella Buho, and Karter Cauffman vs. Noelle Summit, Alice Crowley, Heather Blue, and Dixie Douglas. I have only seen Alice Crowley of these eight. Noelle is slender and also seems crazy and unhinged. Dixie is thin with blonde hair. Heather Blue has blue hair halfway down her back. Riley has long orange hair, and she wore blue. Stella wore a mask, and she carried a stuffed owl; I think I have seen her before. (A check of the Dot Net database shows I reviewed her fighting her trainer, Josh Raymond, in May 2024 in northern Michigan.) Karter wore a baseball jersey and had a bandana across her forehead. As expected, Big Mama is about the size of Nyla Rose and the biggest competitor in the match.

Big Mama opened against Noelle. Stella fought Dixie Douglas. Karter entered and hit a guillotine leg drop at 2:30. Noelle’s team worked over Riley Matthews and kept her grounded. Riley finally hit an Eat D’Feat at 7:00 on Blue and they were both down. Big Mama got the hot tag and she hit some clubbing Polish Hammers on all her opponents. Mama’s team all hit buttbumps in the four corners on their opponents. Blue hit a Gory Bomb on Karter and got the pin out of nowhere. Just so-so action.

Noelle Summit, Alice Crowley, Heather Blue, and Dixie Douglas defeated Big Mama, Riley Matthews, Stella Buho, and Karter Cauffman at 9:07.

7. Xia Brookisde vs. Brittany Jade for the Bullpen Pro Women’s Title. Brittany looks like a tattooed version of Skye Blue, and she’s a heel here. Standing switches to open, and Xia hit a dropkick at 2:00. Jade bailed to the floor and sat in the front row. Back in the ring, they traded LOUD chops, and that popped the crowd. Brittany yanked her to the mat by her hair and stomped on her. Xia hit some clotheslines at 6:30, then a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall. Brittany hit a running knee for a nearfall. Xia hit a DDT for the pin. Good action.

Xia Brookside defeated Brittany Jade to retain the Bullpen Pro Women’s Title at 8:07.

* J-Rod introduced herself backstage, and she showed off her OVW Women’s Title. She is billed as “the ultimate athlete.”

8. J-Rod vs. Ashlyn Alexander. J-Rod is tall and really athletic, and I’m a big fan. Ashlyn is similar in size to Piper Niven, and she’s a hard-hitter; I’ve seen her more in the St. Louis area. Ashlyn offered a handshake; J-Rod pie-faced her, and they started brawling. J-Rod is a legit 5’11” or 6’0″ and she has quite the height advantage. She stomped on Ashlyn and took control, hitting a Samoan Drop at 2:00. Ashlyn set up for a dive, but J-Rod cut her off with a forearm strike. They fought at ringside, and J-Rod tossed her back into the ring.

Ashlyn hit a second-rope crossbody block and a spin kick to the head at 6:00, then a crossbody block in the ropes. J-Rod hit a powerbomb out of the corner for a believable nearfall. J-Rod grabbed a chain and swung it, but Ashlyn avoided it. Ashlyn got the chain, struck J-Rod with it, then hit a swinging neckbreaker for the pin. Okay match. I presume this was just a different match for Ashlyn, as I’m sure she is used to fighting women who are much smaller than her, and that wasn’t the case here.

Ashlyn Alexander defeated J-Rod at 8:15.

* A nice video package aired for Fallon Grey. She is coming Oct. 18. I saw her have some good matches in Dreamwave recently.

9. Tootie Lynn vs. Rachel Armstrong in the Queendom Tournament Finals. Again, these women won the first two matches of this show to reach this match. A crowd was shown off for the winner. Both are babyfaces and they opened with standing switches. Tootie hit a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall at 2:00. Tootie hit a running Helluva Kick and a bulldog for a nearfall. Rachel hit some flying forearms and a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 5:00. Tootie hit some hard kicks. Rachel hit a superkick and a DDT for the pin! I am such a big fan of both women, so this was disappointingly short.

Rachel Armstrong defeated Tootie Lynn at 6:04 to win the Queendom Tournament.

* Ashlyn Alexander came to the ring; she apparently won the Queendom Tournament last year. She put the crown on Rachel.

* Airica Demia was walking backstage, and she came across her dad. He told her he isn’t going to join her at ringside for their match tonight. He wants her to win it on her own. We then had a video of Big Mama, who boasted about the titles she has.

* Alexis Littlefoot was supposed to face Kylie Alexa Paige, but instead, she is making an open challenge! Is someone doing double-duty? Yes, the challenge has been accepted by Big Mama!

10. Alexis Littlefoot vs. Big Mama. Mama hit a clothesline, and we’re underway. She has a significant height and weight advantage, and she hit a Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam, and Littlefoot rolled to the floor to regroup. They fought at ringside. Alexis shoved Mama into the ring post at 2:00, and they rolled back into the ring. Alexis hit a running double knees in the middle of the ring and got a nearfall, and she tied Mama’s arm in the ropes.

Alexis hit a huracanrana, and slammed Mama’s face against the mat at 5:00 and was booed. Alexis hit an Eat D’Feat for a nearfall at 7:00, and the crowd rallied for Big Mama. Big Mama hit a Pounce, then a spear, then a running splash and butt-bump in the corner. She missed a spear into the corner; Alexis immediately rolled her up, put her feet on the ropes for leverage, and stole the pin. Okay match.

Alexis Littlefoot defeated Big Mama at 9:41.

* Backstage, Gabby Forza introduced herself to this fan base.

11. Airica Demia vs. Gabby Forza vs. Angel Metro vs. Brittnie Brooks for the HCW Women’s Title. My first time seeing Metro and she makes me think of a very young Angelina Love. Brittnie is a heel! I’m used to seeing her as a bubblegum pop babyface; she refused handshakes at the bell. They opened with a four-way test of strength, but Angel bowed out of it quickly. They all traded forearm strikes. Gabby lifted Brittnie and hit a Gorilla Press, tossing her on Metro. Airica and Gabby then tied up, and Forza did an Airplane Spin into a Samoan Drop for a nearfall.

Meanwhile, Metro and Brooks were fighting on the floor. Brooks shoved Gabby into the ring post at 3:30. In the ring, Metro hit a standing neckbreaker on Brooks. Brooks fired up and hit some chops on everyone. Gabby hit a running Bulldog Powerslam on Brittnie at 6:00. Gabby held two women and hit a fallaway slam & Samoan Drop combo for a nearfall. Such power! Three women rolled up and pinned Gabby at 7:57; everyone, including Maniwa, was confused as they didn’t realize this was an elimination match.

Brooks hit a Flatliner on Demia for a nearfall at 10:00. She set up for “It’s Brittnie Bitch,” but Demia blocked it. Airica hit a hard slap to the top of the head and pinned Brittnie at 10:44, so it’s down to Airica vs. Angel Metro. Angel hit a spear and some punches, then a brainbuster, and she was fired up. Demia hit a Superman Punch and tied a leg lock around Metro’s neck in the middle of the ring. The ref checked on Angel and determined she had passed out, and he called for the bell. Good action.

Airica Demia defeated Gabby Forza, Angel Metro, and Brittnie Brooks to retain the HCW Women’s Title at 13:29.

Final Thoughts: A solid show. The four-way main event was satisfying, and I definitely want to see more of Angel Metro, the only newcomer to me in that match. Tootie-Sierra was really good and takes second. I’ll go with Xia-Jade for third. Of the women I hadn’t seen before that impressed me, I’ll say Angel Metro, Lovely Miss Larken and Leela Hall stood out.

One note about the production… they used ‘selfie sticks,’ or whatever you want to call them. Point being, they were able to get the cameras inside the ropes and got me closer to the action than most shows I see, and I really like how they filmed and produced the show. Kudos to Nick Maniwa for doing a good job on solo commentary and telling me a lot about the women I’ve never seen before.