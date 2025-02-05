NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s CW show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland in a Cage Match for the NXT North American Championship

-Lexis King vs. JDC for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Bayley vs. Cora Jade

-Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura vs. Hank Walker and Tank Williams vs. two members of No Quarter Catch Crew in a threw-way tag team match

Powell's POV: NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.