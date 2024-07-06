AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-MJF opens the show

-Hangman Page vs. Jay White in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match.

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora in a non-title match

-Riho vs. Lady Frost

-Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. The Iron Savages and Jacked Jameson

-Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Killswitch speak

-Jack Perry speaks

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on TNT at 7CT/8ET from Southaven, Mississippi at Landers Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).