AEW Collision results (7/10): Murphy’s review of the All In Texas go-home show with Mistico vs. The Beast Mortos, FTR, Christian Cage, and Nick Wayne vs. JetSpeed and The Outrunners

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 101)

Garland, Texas at at Curtis Culwell Center

Simulcast live on July 10, 2025, on TNT and Max

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary as ring announcer Arkady Aura introduced the opening match….

1. Kyle Fletcher and “RPG Vice” Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero (w/Don Callis and Lance Archer) vs. “Paragon” Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and TNT Champion Adam Cole. Don Callis sat in on commentary. Fletcher knocked Cole off the ring apron before squaring off with O’Reilly. Cole tagged in, but Fletcher tagged out to Beretta. The fans chanted, “We Want Kyle.” O’Reilly and Strong double-teamed Beretta as the fans chanted “Kyle” followed by “F— Don Callis.”

The heels eventually got the advantage and worked over Strong for a bit. Strong ducked a lariat from Romero and tagged in O’Reilly. O’Reilly cleaned house for a bit. After O’Reilly dropkicked Beretta into the guardrail while Beretta was seated in a chair, Fletcher caught him with a boot while O’Reilly was on the apron. Romero followed up with a dive while Fletcher posed in the ring… [C]

Fletcher continued to work over O’Reilly. Beretta tagged in. He and O’Reilly clotheslined each other. O’Reilly backdropped Beretta over the top rope and tagged in Strong. Strong cleaned house. After working over Beretta for a bit, Beretta shoved Strong into Fletcher, who met him with a kick. The heels worked over Strong for a bit until the heels missed attacks in the corner. Strong made the hot tag to Cole.

Cole worked over Romero and Beretta. Cole challenged Fletcher to get into the ring. Fletcher finally tagged in and the two exchanged blows. Fletcher charged Cole in the corner and ate a super kick. Cole hit Panama Sunrise for a near fall. Cole went for the shining wizard with the knee pad lowered but was met with a clothesline. Fletcher tagged in Romero. Beretta and Romero went for a double team move but were fought off by O’Reilly and Strong who hit Romero with a double team move. Cole added a super kick and shining wizard to Romero for the win.

Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Adam Cole defeated Kyle Fletcher, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero in about 13:40.

After the match, Fletcher attempted to attack Cole from behind. Cole turned around and threatened to hit Fletcher with the TNT title. Flether retreated and the two stared at each other.

Don’s Take: This was a good opener and I liked how they limited the interaction between Cole and Fletcher. With the babyfaces going over, it’s looking good that Fletcher will walk out of All In with the TNT title, which is well-deserved and should help elevate him and the title simultaneously.

The Death Riders and Gabe Kidd cut a backstage promo set against video highlights of some of their past moments. Jon Moxley said they scoured the globe for someone with enough guts in their soul to step up for the greatest job in the world, but everyone has failed. Kidd addressed Katsuyori Shibata, talking about how he taught him everything he knows, but now he hangs around with The Opps and collects a paycheck.

Wheeler Yuta addressed Joe and said that the beating that Joe gave him was nothing compared to what the Death Riders do to him. Marina Shafir said that everyone is weak, pathetic, brittle, and all pussies. Moxley said that if anyone wanted to be the best they couldn’t pay their way in, glad hand or kiss ass. They had to be all in or all out….

Taz hosted a “Technique by Taz” featuring some of the moves by Mistico, including La Mystica…

Harley Cameron was featured in an energy drink ad… [C]

A video package highlighted the return of Scorpio Sky, who said that while this was a great moment, he realizes that this can all be taken away in the blink of an eye and that he can’t let that happen again. He added that he surrounded himself with the best talent and knowledge he could find. Christopher Daniels spoke about how all the titles can be theirs for the taking and introduced the entire group including Sky, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Leila Grey. Daniels names the group “Sky Flight” and said, “The sky’s the limit”…

Don’s Take: I’m intrigued. One thing, though, if Daniels is going to be the manager, they should revisit whether his character is still an executive.

2. Mistico vs. The Beast Mortos. Mortos missed a charge in the corner at the bell, allowing Mistico to go on the attack. Mistico controlled the action for the first several minutes, hitting La Mystica and two dives on the floor. Mortos retaliated with a series of kicks, a power slam, and a neck breaker. [C]

Mistico went back on the offense coming out of the break as the fans chanted “Lucha.” Mortos eventually retaliated with a Samoan Drop and a lung blower. The two exchanged blows and spots down the stretch. The finish saw Mistico toss Mortos in the corner followed by La Mystica into the arm bar for the tap out win.

Mistico defeated The Beast Mortos in about 10:53.

After the match, MJF appeared on the screen with the mask he had taken from Mistico previously. He said that Mistico thinks he’s going to win the Casino Gauntlet battle royale but he won’t because MJF will pin Mark Briscoe within three seconds. He added that if Mistico does make it into the match, he’ll continue to take his masks until he has them all and Mistico has to show his ugly face. MJF hit his “better than you” line to end the segment…

Don’s Take: Decent match, but more importantly, I’m glad they’re working in MJF’s feud with Mistico to add a bit more intrigue to the battle royal, given the recent crossover with MLW. Tony Khan expects his base to watch everything, so this is to be expected.

Mark Briscoe cut a promo talking about how he was going to win the Casino Gauntlet battle royale and how he had to whoop MJF’s ass for disrespecting Jay Briscoe. He called MJF a piece of sh*t and said it’s usually business but now personal. He added that win or lose, he has to go back to Delaware and tell his family he didn’t let that shit fly… [C]

The announcers cut to footage after Dynamite of Renee Paquette attempting to interview Hangman Adam Page. Page said he had things to say, but not to her. He entered the locker room of Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. Ospreay was nervous, but Page asked for the room for two minutes, and Ospreay agreed.

Page said he needed to do something he should have done two years ago and sat down with Strickland. He said he’s walking into a suicide mission and that he wasn’t involved in anything that happened to Strickland. He talked about how he hated Strickland and how the past impacted his family. He said his son still wakes up screaming because he thinks he sees Strickland. He talked about what he did to Strickland and said he deserved it.

Page asked Strickland if he regretted what he did. Strickland said that at one time the answer would be no, but after losing everything, he does. Page told Strickland his family would be in the area, and Strickland said he would steer clear. Strickland added that he was going to raise his kids and grandkids in the house that Page burned down so that they could grow up like he did. Strickland admitted that maybe it was time to go of the past.

Don’s Take: A compelling segment. I wonder why they didn’t air this last night. Nevertheless, it has added to my interest in Page vs. Moxley. I was concerned they were focusing too much on Page on Swerve and not enough on Moxley, but I feel like they’ve gotten to a decent balance.

As the announcers were talking, Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir came out. Moxley asked what kind of crybaby sh*t that was. He said with 48 hours to go, Page better get his head on right. Shafir said Page wasn’t a cowboy but a p*ssy. She said it twice and each time it was censored, though not very well the second time. Moxley said the difference between him and Page is that after the match, he will have no apologies and no regrets. He said in 48 hours, Page is Texas Dead…

[Hour Two] Entrances for the eight-man tag match took place…

3. Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler (w/Stokely Hathaway, Mother Wayne, Kip Sabian) vs. Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Turbo Floyd, and Truth Magnum in an all-star eight-man tag. Bailey and Wayne started out, and for the first several minutes, the babyfaces worked over Wayne. The crowd gave a decent pop when Truth Magnum tagged in to square off with Dax Harwood. Eventually, the heels worked over Knight until all eight men squared off. Mother Wayne distracted the referee, allowing Wheeler to pull down the top rope so that Knight would go flying out…[C]

The heels worked over Knight, who eventually made the hot tag to Truth Magnum. Huge pop for the Outrunners. Hathaway distracted the referee to allow the heels to regain the advantage over Magnum. Magnum tagged in Floyd while Wheeler distracted the referee, so the tag wasn’t allowed. Eventually, Magnum made the hot tag to Bailey, who cleaned house. Bailey hit Harwood with a front moonsault for a near fall, but Christian made the save. He actually missed contact, but the announcers called it a chop to the head. Tons of action down the stretch, including Christian missing a spear and nailing Harwood. The finish saw Knight hit a splash on Harwood with Bailey covering for the win…

Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Turbo Floyd, and Truth Magnum defeated Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler in about 20:02.

Don’s Take: In spite of myself, I really enjoyed this even though I can’t stand the “all star eight man” label.

Lexy Nair was with Big Boom AJ, who called out the Don Callis Family. He brought in his son, the Rizzler, Hologram, and Tomohiro Ishii. Trent Beretta, Lance Archer, Hechicero, and Rocky Romero entered and said the babyfaces were outnumbered. Kyle O’Reilly arrived, and they all muttered some gibberish… [C]

Don’s Take: This guy again. I guess we’ll have an eight-man tag added to Zero Hour. If they call it an all-star one with Big Boom AJ, I’ll have to seriously question my life choices.

FTR and Stokely Hathaway were backstage. Hathway said his biggest mistake was trusting Christian Cage and challenged the Outrunners to a rematch at All In Zero Hour. They also said they’d be there for the AEW Tag Team Title match and whatever happens, happens…

4. Gabe Kidd (w/Marina Shafir) vs. Katsuyori Shibata. This match was billed “student vs. teacher.” Shibata kicked Kidd at the bell. The two brawled all through the opening minutes of this match, in the ring and out…..[C]

Shibata was on the attack with chops and kicks. And down the stretch it was more of the same back and forth with each men trading blows. The finish saw Wheeler Yuta distract the referee, allowing Kidd to hit a low blow, followed by a piledriver for the win.

Gabe Kidd defeated Katsuyori Shibata in about 9:38.

Don’s Take: I love Gabe Kidd and with the right booking, he can be a main event player in AEW. That said, I wasn’t a fan of the finish as he shouldn’t need a distraction and a low blow to win. I would have liked to have seen a decisive win.

Kris Statlander joined the commentary team for the main event as Willow Nightingale made her way to the ring….[C]

5. Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, Willow Nightingale, and Queen Aminata vs. Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Julia Hart (w/Billie Starkz, Penelope Ford, Skye Blue) in an all-star eight-woman tag. Shirakawa and Athena started off. Rosa tagged in to give us a preview of the ROH Women’s Title match at Supercard of Honor. Nightingale tagged in and continued the offense until Bayne tagged in and took out her and Rosa. Bayne worked over both babyfaces and sent them to the floor. She continued the assault by hurling Athena onto them on the floor… [C]

Hart worked over Nightingale until Nightingale hit a Death Valley Driver. Aminata tagged in and squared off with Thekla. Bayne took over on Aminata until Nightingale tagged in, and everyone took turns hitting spots. The action in the ring focused on Nightingale and Shirakawa against Thekla and Hart. In the end, Nightingale and Hart were left in the ring. Nightingale shoved Hart into the ropes, where Hart was met with a kick by Shirakawa. Hart was stunned and walked into a powerbomb by Nightingale for the win…

Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, Willow Nightingale, and Queen Aminata vs. Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Julia Hart in 12:42 in an eight-woman tag.

After the match, the eight women continued to brawl and were joined by their seconds outside the ring, including Statlander, who left the commentary table. They were joined by Anna Jay and Tay Melo to give us a preview of the women’s Casino Gauntlet battle royal.

Don’s Take: This was fine. I still hate the concept, but it did what it was designed to do in creating anticipation for the battle royal at All In Texas. The matches tonight were pretty standard, but I’d give this a good grade by Collision standards simply for the Swerve-Page interaction. And they’ve done a nice job not overshadowing Moxley in the process. All In should be a good show and I’m curious to see where we are at the end of it.

That’s all for me for now. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) should check out Jason Powell’s audio review of this show on Friday, and I’ll be by over the next several days with previews and predictions of all the major events this weekend. Until then!