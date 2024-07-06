What's happening...

WWE Money in the Bank lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight's premium live event

July 6, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held tonight in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.

-Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship (Priest must leave The Judgment Day if he loses, while a Rollins loss means he won’t be allowed to challenge for the title again while Priest is champion)

-Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship

-Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

-Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. “The Bloodline” Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga in a six-man tag match

Powell’s POV: Trish Stratus will be the host of the MITB event. The pre-show starts at 4CT/5ET. Join me for my live review of WWE Money in the Bank starting with either a pre-show match, a notable pre-show development, or the main card at 6CT/7ET. A same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

