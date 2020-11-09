AEW Dark preview: Nine matches set for Tuesday’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.
-Alan “5” Angels vs. Fuego Del Sol
-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Louie Valle and Justin Blax
-Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Dreamgirl Ellie and Jennacide
-Dani Jordyn vs. Leva Bates
-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. “Jurassic Express” Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus
-“The Lucha Brothers” Penta El Zero Mieda and Rey Fenix vs. Ashton Starr and David Ali
-“The Hybrid 2” Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Adam Priest and Shawn Dean
-“TNT” Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico
-“Top Flight” Darius Martin and Angel Dorado vs. Baron Black and Frankie Thomas
Powell’s POV: TNT are the sons of D-Von Dudley. Darius Martin worked as Air Wolf on the independent scene and in MLW. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
