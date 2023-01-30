AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match for the TNT Title

-Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley

-Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher

–Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet for the TBS Title

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage

-AEW Tag Team Champions “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in action

Powell's POV: The storyline is that MJF brought in Thatcher to face Danielson. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Dayton, Ohio at Wright State University (the taping for Friday's Rampage will be held the same night).