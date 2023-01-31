WWE Royal Rumble poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble received a majority A grade from 47 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 37 percent of the vote.

-41 percent of our poll voters gave best match of the night honors to Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and the Men’s Royal Rumble match finished a close second with 38 percent.

Powell’s POV: Roman Reigns owns the Rumble. This is the third year in a row that a Reigns match won the best match poll. Reigns vs. Seth Rollins was voted best match last year, and the Last Man Standing match that Reigns and Owens had in 2021 also received the best match honors. I suspect that this year’s voting was more about the post match angle than the actual match, but I can’t say for sure.

I gave the Rumble a B+ grade, while Jake Barnett gave it an A- in the Dot Net Members’ exclusive same night audio review. I loved the post main event angle and both Rumble matches, but the other two matches and the Hardy performance brought the show down a notch. Even so, it was a strong show and a memorable night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls.