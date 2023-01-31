WWE Raw rating for the Royal Rumble fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.114 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 2.344 million average. Raw delivered a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.70 rating.

Powell’s POV: The numbers are down from Raw XXX and yet are still strong, as the comparison to last year’s Royal Rumble fallout edition shows (see below). The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 2.219 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.168 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.955 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The January 31, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.865 million viewers and a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite the post Royal Rumble edition.