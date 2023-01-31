NWA Powerrr streaming live tonight

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the tonight’s NWA Powerrr event that will be held in Knoxville, Tennessee at the Knoxville Convention Center.
-Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona contract signing for the NWA Championship match at the Nuff Said pay-per-view
-Team Tyrus vs. Team Rock n’ Roll in the Championship Series Finals
-Angelina Love and Fodder vs. Kamille and Thom Latimer
-The wedding of Aaron Stevens and May Valentine
-Bully Ray vs. Odinson in a No Tables match
-The Fixers vs. The Country Gentlemen for the NWA U.S. Tag Team Titles
-NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered in action
Powell’s POV: The show streams live on the NWA YouTube Page at 6CT/7ET. The Nuff Said pay-per-view will be held on February 11 in Tampa, Florida at Shrine Center and will be available for $24.99 on FITE.TV.
