NWA Powerrr streaming live tonight

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the tonight’s NWA Powerrr event that will be held in Knoxville, Tennessee at the Knoxville Convention Center.

-Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona contract signing for the NWA Championship match at the Nuff Said pay-per-view

-Team Tyrus vs. Team Rock n’ Roll in the Championship Series Finals

-Angelina Love and Fodder vs. Kamille and Thom Latimer

-The wedding of Aaron Stevens and May Valentine

-Bully Ray vs. Odinson in a No Tables match

-The Fixers vs. The Country Gentlemen for the NWA U.S. Tag Team Titles

-NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered in action

WWE.com

Powell’s POV: The show streams live on the NWA YouTube Page at 6CT/7ET. The Nuff Said pay-per-view will be held on February 11 in Tampa, Florida at Shrine Center and will be available for $24.99 on FITE.TV.